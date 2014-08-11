DJ Khaled ft. Chris Brown, Jeremih, Future & August Alsina – “Hold You Down” [LISTEN]

DJ Khaled facilitated yet another collaboration of epic proportions on his new single “Hold You Down,” featuring R&B singers Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, and rapper/part time crooner Future.

The We The Best Music Group founder enlisted producers Bkorn, Lee on the Beats, and LDB for the track’s lush sonics. With the production in place, the collective sing smooth vocals dedicated to the special women in their lives.

“Hold You Down” and Khaled’s previous single “They Don’t Love You No More” will appear on his upcoming eighth studio album, I Changed A Lot, due out later this year. Expect the visual to premiere on BET’s 106 & Park later today. Purchase the record via iTunes.



Stream “Hold You Down” below.

[via Miss Info]

Photo: