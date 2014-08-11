French Montana – “Don’t Panic” (Prod. By DJ Mustard) [LISTEN]

French Montana is focused on making his next album, Mac & Cheese 4, a success both in the streets and on the charts. To increase his chances at the latter, the Coke Boys rapper debuts his lead single “Don’t Panic,” produced by DJ Mustard.

The rapper and the producer are proven hit makers in their own right. Together they prove to be a formidable tandem. Mustard provides French with that familiar bounce, on which the Bronx rapper spits peak level braggadocio. But then again, what else is new?

The track comes with artwork that features an image of French alongside girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, who are both ski masked up for proper measure.

Stream “Don’t Panic” below. Leave your thoughts about the record in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram