Drake & Lil Wayne Explain Vs Tour App [VIDEO]

If you’re wondering how the Drake Vs Lil Wayne tour app functions, ponder no more. The YMCMB duo has crafted up a funny visual explaining the app’s purpose.

In the lighthearted video clip below, Weezy is seen “working out” while trash-talking his opposition, just before Drizzy begins to explain their one-of-a-kind mobile app.

As per October’s Very Own, fans have the power to choose who touches the stage first by picking one of the two rappers and powering up his strength with lightening bolt. Whichever has the most fans do it, gets to open.

See the comedy below. Also take a look at the newly released Drake Vs Lil Wayne Jordan 3’s in black on the following page. Will you cop?

Drake VS Lil Wayne App from OctobersVeryOwn on Vimeo.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3Next page »