Bobby Shmurda Will Feature Chris Brown, French Montana, Jadakiss & More On “Hot Ni**a” Remix

Everyone and their mothers have taken a stab at remaking Bobby Shmurda’s now-famous and tuneful “Hot Ni**a” song. It was only a matter of time before the Internet sensation himself got around to a proper remix.

In a recent chat with HotNewHipHop, the Brooklyn up-and-comer revealed just who would be featured on this highly anticipated spin-off. “So far, we got Chris Brown on it –– French, Jada, Busta,” said Bobby amid weed smoke. “We got a couple people really.”

Before the track officially drops in two weeks, as Bobby mentioned in the video below, the rapper will try to also enlist the talents of Lil Wayne. But can he pull it off considering how busy Tunechi is in his competition tour with Drake? Either way, the lineup should make for a blazing track.

Stay tuned.

