DJ Khaled ft. Chris Brown, Future, August Alsina & Jeremih – “Hold You Down” [VIDEO]

The turn around time between DJ Khaled releasing the audio and visual for his new single, “Hold You Down,” is impeccable.

Directed by Gil Green, the cinematic clip features performances by star studded crooning quartet Chris Brown, Future, August Alsina and Jeremih. While the talent get adequate time on screen, it’s Khaled who’s the star of the show. The We The Best Music Group CEO introduces takes good care of his woman, but not without a proper monologue from the DJ.

“Hold You Down” will appear on Khaled’s upcoming album, I Changed A Lot. Peep the video below and be sure to let your thoughts be known in the comments.

Photo: MTV