ILOVEMAKONNEN ft. Drake – “Tuesday (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Rap fans, prepare to get very familiar with the phrase, “Got the club going up on a Tuesday / Got your girl in the club and she choosing,” thanks to Drake, who blessed ILOVEMAKONNEN’s underground hit “Tuesday” with a guest verse.

The OVO superstar has a history of forecasting the hottest songs most have never heard of, only to make the cut hotter with a feature. We’ve seen it before, and in the wee hours of the morning, it happened again.

Drake blurs the lines between rapping and singing even more so than usual on this melodic remix. ILOVEMAKONNEN laid the foreground with his droll flow and a crafty cadence, making it so the Toronto native’s only job was to follow suit with his own story.

Stream ILOVEMAKONNEN’s “Tuesday (Remix),” featuring Drake below.

