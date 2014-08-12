Kanye West’s New “All Day” Single Springs A Leak [LISTEN]

Unbeknownst to him, Kanye West had a crab lurking in the studio. The rapper/producer’s latest single, “All Day,” has a sprung a leak.



The audio is very lo-fi and sounds like it was recorded on a phone while Yeezy was playing the song back in a studio since voices can be heard.

Nevertheless, Yeezy fans want their fix–the song’s existence was first revealed in GQ–and the audio is now property of the Internets, or until those take down notices start flying, and Revolt TV shared the illicitly gained rough copy.

We’re guessing a Kanye West rant about bootleggers and piracy is on the way. Peep “All Day” below and let us know what you think in the comments. .

—

Photo: AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau