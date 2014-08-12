Rick Ross ft. Big K.R.I.T., Ma$e & Fabolous – “Supreme (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Neglecting to make his Mastermind track, “Supreme,” a single was one of Rick Ross’ stranger decisions during his latest album rollout. Today, the rapper redeems himself by delivering an official remix, featuring Big K.R.I.T., Ma$e, and Fabolous.

Produced by Scott Storch, the song dons a bouncy soundscape that ties into the lifestyle of the rich and famous commonly attributed to Miami’s South Beach section. Ross set the tone on the original by kicking playeristic lines towards a woman that he fancied.

His partners in rhyme now follow suit in a very lyrical way. Krizzle delivered a hell of a verse and Ma$e can still spit that jiggy talk with the best of them, but it was Loso who surprised us most. You be the judge after streaming Ross’ “Supreme (Remix)” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

