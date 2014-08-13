Ciara & Future Call It Quits [Photos]

It’s over for musical couple Ciara and Future. It’s been speculated for some time now that she and her rapper fiancé ended their sudden romance. Today, close sources confirm the two have, indeed, called it quits.

According to Us Weekly, multiple sources have disclosed that Ciara, 28 and Future, 30 have called off their engagement. The news comes only three months after welcoming their newborn son Future Zahir Wilburn.

“He cheated on her. Game over,” said one source while the other added, “she’s devastated. Ciara’s focus now is the baby.”

Can’t say we’re surprised. The couple got engaged shortly after they began dating. Less than a year later, the pair welcomed their son. Not to mention that adding a kid to the equation doesn’t seem to sit well with Future, according to his track record. It sucks, especially now that there’s a kid involved.

