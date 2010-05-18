Rick Ross Unveils “Super High” Video

After weeks of teasers, Rick Ross fans can finally breathe easy. The video for the hit single “Super High” has officially been released.

As previously reported Rick Ross tapped veteran producer Gary Gray for the video direction, check out the video and let us know what you think.

In addition to releasing his video, Ross was also beside Diddy on BET’s 106 and Park and finally revealed (we hope) the management situation between the two of them.

“We are doing big things,” Diddy said in the interview. “Ross is a part of the Dirty Money family and Bad Boy so we have forged a partnership that allows me to take it to a new level in management and brand management, so it is official.”

Peep the announcement below: