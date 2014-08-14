Future Unveils I’m Just Being Honest Documentary [VIDEO]

Future returns with I’m Just Being Honest, an 18-minute documentary that expounds on parts of his life and his creative process while recording his sophomore effort, Honest.

Directed by JD Anderson, the short film paints the Atlanta rapper and songwriter as a passionate musician, whose sole purpose is to craft hit records that move people. That message is reiterated by fellow famous faces like Epic Records chairman and CEO, L.A. Reid, producer Mike WiLL Made It, and producer and Future’s cousin, Rico Wade of the legendary Organized Noize, who all give testimony on his character, talent, and work ethic.

Watch Future’s I’m Just Being Honest doc below.

—

Photo: