The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week (8/15/14) [Video]

It’s that time again. Kick your weekend off right with The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week.

This week’s bundle is diverse considering a majority of the batch is pretty original in concept. Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora channel Kill Bill while Lil Wayne plays a psychopath and walks us through his resident mental hospital. Solid pieces of cinematography also worth mentioning include French’s mob-like “Don’t Panic,” Michael Jackson’s harmonious “A Place With No Name,” Vince Staples’ dark “Blue Suede” and Lupe’s clever “Next To It.”

As the old adage goes, it’s better to see something once than hear about it hundred times. So, hit the gallery below and let us know in the comments which is your favorite.

