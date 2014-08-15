Freddie Gibbs Announces “The Lord Frederick” Tour Dates

Now independent and the proud co-creator of the critically acclaimed album, Piñata, Freddie Gibbs is embarking on “The Lord Frederick” tour. Today, he returns with the official tour dates.

This will be a European tour (it hits 12 different territories), during which Gangsta Gibbs will perform at 26 shows. This includes stops in Copenhagen, London, and Paris, beginning the end of August and running through September. Needless to say that our readers across the pond are in for a treat.

See “The Lord Frederick” tour dates below.

—

Photo: Freddie Gibbs/ESGN