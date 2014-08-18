Kanye West Not So Secretly Recording With Paul McCartney

Kanye West is secretly working with Sir Paul McCartney. Well it’s not exactly a secret anymore since it’s being reported on so…

Reports Page Six:

The rapper and the former Beatle have quietly been collaborating on a number of tracks that could develop into an album, we’re told.

One song, tentatively titled “Piss on My Grave,” is sparking some chatter.

West’s wife Kim Kardashian has been heard telling friends she was a little surprised they chose such a provocative name.

Kanye, whose rep declined to comment, was also present at McCartney’s show at LA’s Dodger Stadium last week.

The legend had previously revealed he would be interested in collaborating with a rapper such as Kanye or Jay Z.