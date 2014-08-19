Earl Sweatshirt Says Taylor Swift’s New Video Is Offensive & Harmful

Though Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” is a certified smash hit, its visual treatment makes reference to a number of Hip-Hop/Black stereotypes that have ruffled plenty feathers and prompted even the likes of Earl Sweatshirt to voice his opinion.

“Haven’t watched the taylor swift video and I don’t need to watch it to tell you that it’s inherently offensive and ultimately harmful,” tweeted the Odd Future affiliate. “Perpetuating black stereotypes to the same demographic of white girls who hide their prejudice by proclaiming their love of the culture. For instance, those of you who are afraid of black people but love that in 2014 it’s ok for you to be trill or twerk or say nigga.”

See his tweets on the following pages. If you haven’t peeped the vid yet, catch it below. Sound off in the comments.

—

Photos: Instagram

