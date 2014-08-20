Cam’ron Talks Michael Brown, Ferguson & More [VIDEO]

It’s custom for Montreality to ask interview subjects off-kilter questions, but with the events unfolding in Ferguson, Mo. and elsewhere, they decided to stick to current events when speaking with rapper Cam’ron.

From police brutality to his infamous encounter with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, the Harlem rapper pretty much discussed it all. Of the former topic, Cam’ron was critical of native New Yorkers’ willingness to support Michael Brown’s death (though he totally supports the movement), but in the same breath, not defending cases like Eric Garner’s death, which happened in their backyard.

Hear Cam’ron speak more in the footage below.

