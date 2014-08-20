Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city To Be Used For English College Class

Kendrick Lamar’s seminal album good kid, m.A.A.d city continues to bask in the ambiance always reserved for classic compositions in the realm of Hip-Hop.

So much to the point where it has directly influenced an English composition class at Georgia Regents University in Augusta, Georgia.

HipHopDX has learned that instructor Adam Diehl has put together a course shrewdly titled “Good Kid, Mad Cities” that not only sources its material from Lamar’s million-selling LP, but Ice Cube’s legendary first film, Boyz n the Hood as well.

“I was given the opportunity to create my own theme for the class,” Diehl explained when asked about the inspiration behind the idea. “I decided to center the class on good kid, m.A.A.d city because I think Kendrick Lamar is the James Joyce of Hip Hop–i.e. in the complexity of his storytelling, in his knowledge of the canon, and in his continuing focus on the city of his upbringing—Compton. The course is a freshman composition course, so I am teaching these works (i.e. [James Joyce’s] A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, Gwendolyn Brooks’ Selected Poems, James Baldwin’s Going to Meet the Man, Boyz N The Hood, and good kid, m.A.A.d city) in the context of writing a research paper about one of the issues involved in the texts (e.g. gang warfare, police brutality, racism, incarceration rates, human trafficking, etc.).”

Released on October 22, 2012, GKMC immediately resonated with audiences yearning for a throwback of an era where witty lyrical content and storytelling dominated the direction of an album, opposed to celebrity and radio-driven singles. The album was certified platinum by the RIAA less than a year after its release but was notoriously shut out at the Grammys earlier this year.

While Diehl admits that the verdict is still out for GKMC’s overall impact that the line, he does see it as a key component to discussion with everything he’s trying to accomplish.

“The class will hopefully produce much discussion about the issues that Joyce/Baldwin/Brooks/Singleton/Lamar raise, and hopefully the content of the class will inspire students to find an outlet to bring some sanity to our own mad city–Augusta,” he continued.

The initial “Good Kid, Mad Cities” class started yesterday, August 19 and ends December 11, 2014. Sounds like an easy A+ if you’re able to pick through the mechanics of Sherane’s brain.

Photo: JLN Photography/WENN.com