Dr. Dre & G-Unit Complete The ALS Challenge [VIDEO]

The nation has corralled around the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge–rappers and stars of other varieties included. Most recently Dr. Dre and G-Unit separately completed the challenge.

Dr. Dre was put to the test by Apple CEO Tim Cook, while 50 Cent was challenged by Ludacris and Bow Wow. Three of the remaining four members of G-Unit–Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, and Young Buck– also participated for good measure, with Yayo saying that he and his partners in rhyme will also give a donation.

Press play below to see who Dr. Dre challenges and hit the following pages to see G-Unit’s Ice Bucket Challenge videos.

Photo: YouTube

