Joe Budden Accused Of Giving Girlfriend Rihanna-esque Fade [Photos]

That Joe Budden sure knows how to pick ’em, no?

In unsurprising news, the Slaughterhouse nucleus and former Love & Hip-Hop star just split with yet another love interest.

The shocker, this time around, is that the unnamed vixen is saying he beat her down reminiscent of Chris Brown meets Rihanna.

Rapper Joe Budden allegedly brutally beat his girlfriend the way Chris Brown brutalized Rihanna … by slamming her head into the dashboard of a car. We’re told Budden saw pics of his GF with some men and flipped out. Sources connected with the woman tell us … Budden found her at an NYC restaurant, dragged her out to his car and then allegedly choked her and slammed her head into the dash. The sources say he then drove them to his New Jersey home where cops say the beating continued. TMZ obtained photos of the GF’s injuries … they’re pretty graphic. Cops are currently investigating.

This isn’t the first time Budden has been named as the Ike to a Tina Turner love story. In 2011, model Ester Baxter accused him of giving her a living room abortion with his fists. There was never any concrete evidence to make the claims stick, however.

And of course, “Mouse” is not the one to keep quiet. He’s been on Twitter all day vehemently denying the latest accusations in a seemingly jovial mood.

Messy break ups are so.. Well……. Messy. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) August 21, 2014

