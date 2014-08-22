Jeezy ft. Future – “No Tears” [VIDEO]

Jeezy is rolling out his upcoming album, Seen It All: The Autobiography, rather seamlessly. After an appearance on The Combat Jack Show, the CTE World rapper debuts a visual for his Future-assisted track, “No Tears.”

Jeezy and Future can be seen amid the local citizens and the beautiful landscape in St. Thomas. Mike WiLL Made It produced the record and Eif Rivera directed the clip, which can be seen below. Fans can pre-order Jeezy’s Seen It All here.

—

Photo: YouTube