Drake Challenges Murda Mook To A Rap Battle [Photos]

It’s no secret that rappers can get start feeling themselves when they are caught up in the moment, and such is the case with Drake allegedly challenging Murda Mook to a battle when the two came face-to-face in the club.

“So this is @champagnepapi telling me he wants to battle me. And he is actually serious! Who got the check?,” Mook posted onto his social media accounts. From that point on, the online crowd went wild.

For those unfamiliar with the Harlem rapper, he virtually is to the underground rap scene what Drizzy is to the commercial charts. (Not to say Drake is a slouch on the mic himself.) He released an album in 2007 and even signed with the Ruff Ryders, but has mostly stayed on the independent circuit.

Check out the some of the fever the “Drake vs. Murda Mook” conversation has cooked up (as well as all the ish Mook has begun to pop). Who are you betting your money on?

—

Photos: Twitter/Murda Mook

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22Next page »