G-Unit Surprises Fans w/ The Beauty Of Independence EP [LISTEN]

G-Unit have been very methodical in using the element of surprise to their advantage since reuniting at Hot 97’s 2014 Summer Jam concert (a surprise in itself). This trend continues with The Beauty of Independence, a six-track EP that seemingly dropped out of the sky.

But even more surprising is the Unit’s decision to sell the EP, rather that give it out for free. In any case, fans will revel in the opportunity to hear new bars from 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Young Buck, and Kidd Kidd. Download The Beauty of Independence via iTunes.

Lend an ear to track two, “I Don’t F*ck With You,” below.

1. Watch Me

2. I Don’t Fuck With You

3. Digital Scale

4. Dead A Pussy Nigga

5. Changes

6. The Plug

Photo: Instagram