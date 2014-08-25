Travi$ Scott Surprises Fans At Trillectro ’14 [VIDEO]

On Saturday (August 23), the Trillectro Music Festival invaded Washington D.C. for a third consecutive year (more on that later). Per usual, events like these are an energetic indicator of the current landscape of music–even more so, because this festival’s focus is Hip-Hop and EDM–and no act displayed this fact like surprise performer Travi$ Scott.

The G.O.O.D. Music/Hustle Gang artist’s performance came just days following the release of his free album, Days Before Rodeo. Scott spent very little time on stage before making his way into the crowd to be among the people, much to security’s dismay. But in rebellious fashion, the budding Houston rapper made his presence felt, regardless of what authority figures said.

Scott’s Trillectro appearance was essentially a crime scene, and we mean this is the best way possible.

He performed fan-favorites, “Uptown” and “Quintana,” as well as “Mamacita” and “Don’t Play” from his latest project. Headlining act Big Sean arose from backstage to perform his verse from the latter of the two Days Before Rodeo tracks.

Photo: YouTube

