Are Big Sean & Ariana Grande Dating? [Photos]

Big Sean and Ariana Grande joined forces on their new single “Best Mistake,” but have the two joined hands as a new couple as well?

“They have been friends since they made [‘Problem’] together. They have been spending more time together and recently have been getting very close. They are both doing great,” a source revealed to E! Online.

Surely Big Sean is moving on rather quickly, but no faster than his ex-fiancée Naya Rivera. The former Glee actress got hitched with another man a mere three months after calling it quits with the Detroit rapper.

We say carpe diem. See the two backstage at the VMAs, then hit the flip. Peep photos of Ariana Grande that perhaps help explain why Sean’s digging the “Bang, Bang” singer.

—

Photos: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »