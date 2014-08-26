Exclusive: Big K.R.I.T. Talks Importance Of Speaking On Social Issues [VIDEO]

Whether they admit it or not, rappers have a responsibility to bring social awareness to vital issues that make national news. Although there have been several Hip-Hop personalities who have tweeted about the Mike Brown shooting, there hasn’t been much on the musical front.

As one of the leading examples of how a traditional rap lyricist is generally portrayed, Big K.R.I.T. isn’t shying away from the great power–or responsibility that has been bestowed upon him. Even in a testy situation like the Ferguson coverage. During the 2014 BMI R&B & Hip-Hop Awards, the Mississippi scribe broke down his opinion on his perceived obligation to talk about such news bits.

“Nowadays people look to music for insight and they look to their favorite artists to let them know what’s going on in the world,” he explains. “So yes I feel like I have to uphold [that]…as well as praying for people and spreading my positive energy,” he continued.

Said thought process just builds excitement for K.R.I.T.’s sophomore album Cadillactica, which bulldozed its way into conversation thanks to the powerful single “Mt. Olympus.” K.R.I.T. explains that the angst heard on the records was simply aggression left over from Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse and definitely sets the tone from what you can expect as Def Jam edges closer to a release date.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown but it sounds like K.R.I.T. still plans to be remembered in a glorious light. Take a look at his latest interview above.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired