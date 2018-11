Lil’ Kim take an ever so slight break from defending her fans from K. Michelle to drop her own version of Rae Sremmurds hit “No Flex Zone.”

Yes, there are some lines in here that can be seen as shade hurled at that other prime time female rapper. Is what it is.

Lil’ Kim’s Hard Core mixtape is dropping September 11. Listen to the Queen Bee’s “No Flex Zone (Remix)” below. Tell us what you think in the comments.

Photo: WENN.com