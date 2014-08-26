Chris Brown Denies Involvement With Suge Knight Shooting

The rumor mill is claiming that the bullet party that entertained Suge Knight’s body was meant for Chris Brown and his alleged affiliation with the Bloods.

Brown (more so his representation) are shooting down that report like…er…never mind.

Reports Billboard:

After three guests were shot at a pre-VMA party hosted by Chris Brown in celebration of his long anticipated album X, the singer’s reps reaffirm he was not involved in the incident and he has and will continue to cooperate with police. “Chris hosted an event in Los Angeles last night to celebrate the upcoming release of his album X, during which an incident occurred,” a representative told Billboard. “This incident did not involve Chris; he was merely the host of the event. He has and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.” Death Row Records founder Suge Night was among the three shot at the event early Sunday morning at 1 Oak in West Hollywood, Calif. He and the other victims are said to be in stable condition.

New surveillance footage suggest that Knight was indeed the intended target for the shooting. According to oft-troubled mogul family, he has lost a lot of blood but was still expected to survive. Let us pray he doesn’t go full Tupac.

