Drake Brings Out Bobby Shmurda To Perform “Hot Ni**a” [VIDEO]

Yesterday (August 27), the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey hosted the “Drake vs. Lil Wayne” tour, where the younger of the marquee acts surprised fans by bringing out Bobby Shmurda to perform his summer smash record, “Hot Ni**a.”

Drake has a lengthy history of putting up and coming artists in the spotlight. This guest appearance was by far one of Shmurda’s biggest looks to date and he was sure to revel in the moment. The East Flatbush rapper emphatically performed the Jahlil Beats-produced cut alongside the OVO founder, much to the delight of the crowd.

Shmurda had someone manning a camera phone during his performance. Peep footage below and on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

