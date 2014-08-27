Kanye West Reveals His Dad Used To Be A Paparazzo

Kanye West’s run-ins with the paparazzi don’t stem from some unearthed hatred for the flashing cameras. In fact, Kim Kardashian’s husband recently revealed that his father, Ray West actually used to partake in such activities.

Reports Daily Mail:

The 37-year-old singer was sued by photographer Daniel Ramos after an altercation last year at Los Angeles International Airport.

‘My father was a paparazzo himself. My father was a medical illustrator, a Black Panther, a Christian marriage counselor,’ West told Ramos’ lawyer during his deposition.

‘My mother was the first black chair of the English department in Chicago State. They didn’t raise me to be out here wrestling with random paparazzi in front of LAX,’ he added.

The Grammy-winning artist said he has respect for some of the paparazzi.

‘Sometimes I get in the car with the paparazzi. Paparazzi help me to park,’ West told Ramos’ lawyer Nate Goldberg.

‘The paparazzi watch my car and makes sure that cops don’t give me tickets. There are some nice guys out here trying to just feed their family.

‘And then there’s a******* like the guy you’re representing.’

He also called some of Goldberg’s questions ‘asinine’ and explained that he had just learned his grandfather Portwood Williams Senior was about to die when the incident occurred.

‘And this guy is asking me about dumb s***… So, you know, I’m sorry that I tried to grab his camera. But I obviously didn’t try to hurt him. I’m not here to hurt people,’ West said.

West previously has said that he didn’t hurt Ramos who claimed he suffered physically and emotionally from the attack.