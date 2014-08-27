Kent M$ney – Crowned Album Stream [LISTEN]

Take heed of what HS87 are doing. Today, the collective continue their stellar run by debuting Kent M$ney’s new album, Crowned.

The Virginia wordsmith is the star of the show this time around, but his West Coast clique are all present for this party. Clocking in at 11 tracks, the projects dons the previously released HS87-assisted posse cut, “Home Alone,” and “State of Emergency,” featuring Big Hit.

HS87’s production team, including Hit-Boy, HazeBanga, and more contributed the sonics. Press play below to stream Crowned.

Photo: Instagram