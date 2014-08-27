Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Jhené Aiko To Headline ONE MusicFest 2014

With the close of summer quickly approaching, there are still few quality festivals in the pipeline. One of which is ONE MusicFest, which will invade Atlanta for a fifth consecutive year on September 13 at Aaron’s Amphitheater at Lakewood.

This year’s lineup boasts Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and Jhené Aiko as headlining acts. The remaining performers aren’t too shabby either. The legendary Method Man and Redman and TDE newcomer Isaiah Rashad with represent Hop-Hop, while Bilal, Daley, Amel Larrieux, Alice Smith, Cody Chesnutt, Lakim, Andre Power, and The Whooligan represent Soul, R&B, and Alternative genres.

With an expected attendance of 15,000 people, this year’s festival is set to be the biggest yet. Credit that in part to the assistance of the ONE MusicFest’s new app. Search “ONE MusicFest” in your app store for access to music playlists, tickets, an artist photo booth, which allows fans to take photos with popular artists, festival line up, sponsor’s page and more.

Find more info on ONE MusicFest via the official website.

Photo: Sky Powers/WENN.com