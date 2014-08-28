Chance The Rapper Greets Little League Team w/ Heartfelt Words [VIDEO]

This year’s Little League World Series brought a beacon of light to Chicago, whose Jackie Robinson West team won the national championship. In welcoming home the young boys, Chicagoan Chance The Rapper had the supreme honor of sharing some heartfelt words about the team.

“It’s not often that we get a chance to learn a lesson in leadership and teamwork; ambition and humility at the same time,” Chance said, passionately.

The crowded sounded off, screaming for their hometown at the rapper’s command as he passionately continued, “You’ve seen them play. It’s seldom that you learn that lesson from the perspective of somebody in their senior — as a father, as a grandmother, as an older brother, as an older sister.” It’s clear that Chance loves his city, but the warmth with which it’s citizens greeted the team of 11 to 13-year-old boys was beautiful.

Peep the footage of Chance speaking below.

Photo: Fox 32