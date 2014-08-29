Lil Herb ft. Common & Chance The Rapper – “Fight Or Flight (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Some call him Lil Herb, others G Herbo, but don’t call him a non-lyrical rapper. Today, the bubbling Chicago native returns the “Fight Or Flight (Remix),” featuring Common and Chance The Rapper.

“I’ve seen mamas treat their daughters like the scum of the Earth/Snake put they homies since was young on a shirt,” Herb rhymes, reflecting on the often cruel reality of inner city life. Common adds to the fold with some perceptive insight from his position as an elder statesman, while young Chancellor recollects on his run-ins with the law.

Produced by “Brian “All Day” Miller (Cam’ron’s “Down & Out”). Look for a visual for the soulful cut to drop soon. Stream Herb’s “Fight Or Flight (Remix)” below.

Photo: Instagram