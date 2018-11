Ace Hood has been fairly quiet this summer, but that changes today with the release of his Body Bag Vol. 3 mixtape.

Clocking in at 11-tracks, the project is an amalgamation of freestyles over the most popular instrumentals of the moment. This includes Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot Ni**a,” Drake’s “0-100,” and more.

Hear the tape below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

