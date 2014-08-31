Day 1: Budweiser Made In America Los Angeles Wins With Hip-Hop [Photos]

For its first year of expansion to Los Angeles, Budweiser’s Made In Festival relied on the talents of homegrown heroes such as the entire Top Dawg Entertainment camp, YG & DJ Mustard and Hit-Boy’s HS87 squad.

There was also an internationally known breakout sensation by the name of Iggy Azalea.

The scattering of Hip-Hop acts throughout Day 1 of Made In America Los Angeles were seemingly handpicked for their popularity–as well as their imposing stage presences.

Hit-Boy held his own and summoned his acts such as Audio Push, Kent M$ney and Rich Boy to back him up. YG’s My Krazy Life visibly resonated with the hometown crowd but the Bompton native was still conscious enough to bring out Jeremih to perform their #1 hit, “Don’t Tell ‘Em.”

Although they’re not kissing and showing, Iggy and Rita are still hitting venues together, as their live rendition of “Black Widow” lived up a sweltering audience (as did her sexualized dancers).

Saving the best rap act for last, Black Hippy in the form of Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolBoy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul each piggybacked off of one another’s crowd favorites, as the performance was generally centered around good kid, m.A.A.d. city. Isaiah Rashad also warmed up the crowd with choice selections from his undeniable Cilvia Demo.

Even if you missed the show, the photos in the gallery below will give you all the insight you need. Onward to Day 2!

