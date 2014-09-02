CLOSE
CeeLo Green Says It’s Only Rape If Person Is Conscious [PHOTOS]

After he plead no contest to charges from a 2012 incident where he slipped a woman ecstasy, CeeLo Green made some eye-brow raising remarks that suggested it’s only rape if the victim is awake and responsive.

The tweets with which the “F*ck You” singer attempted to define rape have since been deleted, but have been preserved with captured screenshots.

Screen Shot 2014-09-02 at 10.38.00 AM

It was argued in court that Green and the woman had consensual relations. Prosecutors’ claim of lack of evidence led to no rape charges being filed, but the Hip-Hopper was still sentenced to three years of probation and 45 days of community service.

Screen Shot 2014-09-02 at 10.38.34 AM

See more of his now-deleted remarks on rape on the next page.

