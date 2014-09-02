CeeLo Green Says It’s Only Rape If Person Is Conscious [PHOTOS]

After he plead no contest to charges from a 2012 incident where he slipped a woman ecstasy, CeeLo Green made some eye-brow raising remarks that suggested it’s only rape if the victim is awake and responsive.

The tweets with which the “F*ck You” singer attempted to define rape have since been deleted, but have been preserved with captured screenshots.

It was argued in court that Green and the woman had consensual relations. Prosecutors’ claim of lack of evidence led to no rape charges being filed, but the Hip-Hopper was still sentenced to three years of probation and 45 days of community service.

See more of his now-deleted remarks on rape on the next page. Please chime in with your thoughts in the comments.

