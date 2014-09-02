The Game Goes Shopping At Flight Club LA [VIDEO]

True sneaker connoisseurs understand that a solid collection of kicks means nothing if the collector doesn’t have the background knowledge boot. Fortunately, that isn’t the case for The Game, who recently appeared on Complex‘s Sneaker Shopping series.

With some facilitation by host, Joe La Puma, the Compton rapper visited Flight Club LA, where he revealed his favorites among the Air Jordan cannon and his bar none favorite sneaker of all time. The Game did, however, have a minor slip up with his facts when he accidentally confused the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” with the pair of Air Jordan 13s seen in Spike Lee’s He Got Game.

“It’s early,” said The Game in a quick apology before continuing. Listen, players mess up too. Peep the new episode of Sneaker Shopping below.

