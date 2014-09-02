Run The Jewels Unveil RTJ2 Artwork & Tracklist [PHOTO]

It’s beautiful to see even more Hip-Hop fans become privy to Run The Jewels. RTJ2, the proper follow-up to the duo’s 2013 debut, is set to release on October 28, but the official artwork and tracklist arrives today.

Killer Mike and El-P have provided 11 tracks, including the knocking “Blockbuster Night 1,” for this go around. Like their last full length project, the guest appearances are limited here. Drummer Travis Barker, singer-songwriter BOOTS, Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine, and Los Angeles group Dianne Coffee make up the supporting cast.

Peep the artwork and tracklist for Run The Jewel’s upcoming RTJ2 LP, releasing via Mass Appeal Records, below.

1. Jeopardy

2. Oh My Darling Don’t Cry

3. Blockbuster Night Part 1

4. Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck) [feat. Zack de la Rocha]

5. All My Life

6. Lie, Cheat, Steal

7. Early (feat. BOOTS)

8. All Due Respect (feat. Travis Barker)

9. Love Again (Akinyele Back)

10. Crown (feat. Diane Coffee)

11. Angel Duster

—

Photo: Instagram