Cam’ron Streams First Of The Month Vol. 3 EP [LISTEN]

Right on time, Cam’ron kicks off September with the third installment of his First Of The Month EP series.

Complete with five tracks, the Harlem rapper kicks more of that braggadocios talk. That includes his Estelle-assisted cut “Let The Show Begin.” Other guest include his Dipset partner in rhyme Hell Rell, singer Rod Rhaspy and his girlfriend JuJu.

Listen to Cam’ron’s First Of The Month Vol. 3 project below. Purchase it via iTunes and watch the latest episode of the accompanying series here.

1. “Dumb Bi*ch”

2. “Devil” (Feat. JuJu)

3. “On Top” (Feat. Rod Rhaspy)

4. “Let The Show Begin” (Feat. Estelle)

5. “Back On Our Bullshit” (Feat. Hell Rell)

Photo: Instagram