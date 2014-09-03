Exclusive: Hit-Boy, Kent M$ney & HS87 Detail Their Movement [VIDEO]

Turning a homemade rap crew into a full-blown empire is tough. Nearly every prominent rapper has attempted to put their homies on with very few seeing it amount to success.

That being said, Hit-Boy and his HS87 posse may be driving in the right lane towards the top. It’s a given that the beats will be on point when you’re working with the brain behind “N*****s in Paris” but his clique proved that they crowd rock a massive crowd at the first ever Made In America Festival in Los Angeles.

Following their performance, Hip-Hop Wired checked in with the mogul producer, Kent M$ney and B-Mac The Queen to get some insight on how they’re managing to stand out in crowded rap environment. We also discussed the recently released Crowned LP and how Rich Boy fits into the picture.

Check out the energetic interview up top. Don’t forget who the plug is, either.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired