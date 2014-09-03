Jim Jones Denies Calling Dame Dash A Culture Vulture [Photos]

Just when you think the problems between Jim Jones and Dame Dash couldn’t get any weirder, they did. When asked about his recent slander aimed at the former cakeaholic, the Diplomats rapper stated his Instagram account was hacked.

In the age of social media where 140 characters can get you into a world of trouble, the most popular line of defense for celebrities is to blame hackers. Surprisingly the normally vocal Jones initially copped the same plea when asked by VladTV.com.

“Somebody hacked my Instagram, somebody hacked my sh-t” he answered while bearing a coy grin. As the sit down proceeded things got even more convuluted when the interviewer made reference to Dash citing that Lyor Cohen would be pleased to see the two Harlem natives feuding.

“I don’t really know. I don’t be on the blogs, I don’t know what blogs say. That sh-t still doesn’t move me. If I say something I can give a f— who writes about it.”

In what seems to be a moment of clarity, Jim then dry snitches on himself saying “I did some sh-t, not that I shouldn’t have did, but I should have been more disciplined, but sh-t happens and the truth is the truth.”

The streets are saying their business dealings got a little muddy, specifically a wine venture initially called Blu Vamp wine that was later renamed Dusko Blue after Dash’s Dusko Poppington brand.

What do you make of everything? You can watch the video interview in its’ entirety below and sound off in the comments section.

