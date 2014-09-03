CeeLo Green Returns To Twitter To Vicious Hate Tweets [Photos]

CeeLo Green has had a rough 24 hours, all which he brought upon himself. After pleading no contest in his infamous date rape case, the popular artist had a hard time ignoring some of the tweets directed his way from people who felt the plea was an admission of guilt.

His defense was far from strong as he recklessly blurted out, “When someone brakes on a home there is broken glass where is your plausible proof that anyone was raped.” If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent.” An infuriated CeeLo continued with the unbelievable statement, “People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!”

From there, the Twitter backlash was swift and TBS “coincidentally” cancelled his Goodie Mob show all within a day’s time. Refusing to be silenced, CeeLo returned to Twitter not long ago to offer this apology:

Of course, nobody bought it, just like the inevitable outcome of his next album. Check out some of the mean tweets ‘Lo attracted following his revert back to social media.

