Gucci Mane – Brick Factory Vol. 2 Album Stream [LISTEN]

Gucci Mane hasn’t let a daunting prison sentence stop him from blessing fans with new music. In fact, the seasoned rapper returns with yet another new album.

Titled Brick Factory Vol. 2, it’s safe to say that Gucci doesn’t deviate from the trap-inspired bars that fans know and love. This project houses a whopping 27 tracks, many of which are laden with features from the likes of Waka Flocka Flame, Young Thug, Migos, PeeWee Longway, Cashout, and more.

Stream Gucci’s Brick Factory Vol. 2 guilt-free below.

Photo: YouTube