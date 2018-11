The re-release that no one asked for is coming soon. Iggy Azalea announced on Thursday morning via Twitter that she will be dropping a newer New Classic boasting six other tracks and an offering from Ellie Goulding.

The Aussie rapper’s debut LP originally came out back in April and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200. A part from new music, the re-released version will feature brand new artwork as well.

Excited?

—

Photo: Instagram