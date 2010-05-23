Lil Kim Reportedly Signs To Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Label

In the midst of trying to revive her career Lil Kim is reportedly making a monumental move and signing to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label.

Rumors of the Queen Bee’s reported signing are swirling especially now that new music from Kim has hit the net.

As previously reported Kim tried her hand at a remake of Waka Flocka Flame’s “O Let’s Do It” and previously released tracks to the net including “Pu**y Purr” and “Sex Toy”

Now according to HipHopBeef, Kimmie’s the newest addition to Jay-Z who will executive produce her album.

An official statement on her new signing is expected to be announced this week.

If you missed it last time check out Kim’s rendition of Waka’s hit below.

Lil Kim “O Let’s Do It”