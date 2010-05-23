Update: Suge Knight Out On Bail, Lawyer Denies Charges

A lawyer for Suge Knight is denying charges that the former Death row head assaulted a local California man with a deadly weapon.

As previously reported, Suge was arrested early Thursday morning after a man called police saying that he pointed a loaded gun at him.

Knight posted $60,000 bail for the incident and is being defended by his lawyer Marc Brumer who says that the charge is simply not true.

Brumer tells CNN,

“Suge Knight is a businessman. He is not a person who would carry a gun or flash a gun at anybody. That’s not Suge Knight.”



The lawyer also adds that police never found the alleged weapon in the car and touts his arrest to jealousy.

“There are a lot of people that hate (Knight) and are jealous of what he has obtained in his life…He’s working with new artists, starting a record label, looking into sports management companies. He’s really an icon in the music industry, and really looked up to in the African-American community. He’s a bright man. He wouldn’t carry a gun on him. That’s not him.”



That’s not him???

Isn’t this the same guy that reportedly beat and robbed Yukmouth???

Just sayin….