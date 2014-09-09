Theophilus London Previews Unreleased Kanye West-Assisted Song [LISTEN]

We imagine that some fans cannot bear the high level of ambiguity that typically surrounds a Kanye West project. Very little is known about his highly anticipated LP, but it appears that the rap gods have blessed listeners with a new verse through other means.

Brooklyn native Theophilus London worked closely with West, who served as executive producer, on his upcoming album Vibes. With that news comes the snippet of a record called “Can’t Stop,” featuring the G.O.O.D. Music frontman, who sounds in very rare form. Dare we say that the Louis Vuitton Don has returned, if only just for the moment.

Find the track and see what other big names assisted with the creation of London’s latest body of work below. Pre-order Vibes here.

[via 2BZ]

Photo: Instagram