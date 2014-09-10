Fabolous Stars In Rocawear BLAK Campaign

Fabolous is getting his model on. The Brooklyn rapper stats in a new campaign for the Rocaward BLAK clothing collection for the Holiday 2014 season.

Rocawear BLAK is “inspired by streetwear, music, and pop culture” and is aimed at young, fashion forward men.

“When I was asked to be a part of the Rocawear BLAK campaign, it was a no brainer for me,” said Fabolous via a press release. “I’m all about being authentic and that is what this brand stands for. The Rocawear BLAK collection has a fresh point-of-view and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Fab also appears in an accompanying video called “BLAK is the New Black” for the campaign, and you can hear his voice detailing how the clothing line is “the evolution of Rocawear.

Peep the clip below, and photos from the campaign in the following pages. So is this considered Cuffin’ Season gear? Sorry, couldn’t resist.

Photos: Rocawear

