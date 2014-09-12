Lil’ Kim Slandered To The Heavens & Back For Mixtape Delay [Photos]

Dear Twitter,

Why must you constantly come for Lil’ Kim like this? The Queen Bee deserves the royal treatment!

Or not, since her mixtape didn’t come out on schedule.

Listen, the music business has its glitches, and sometimes things don’t meet the deadline. And lets not even talk about computer issues, wifi signals fail all the time. Things happen.

Kimmy Blanco shouldn’t be blamed because her website struggled (momentarily), and the Hard Core 2k14 mixtape was therefore delayed.

With all that said, view some of the reactions below.

—

Photo: WENN.com

