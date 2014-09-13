Beyoncé & Nick Minaj Perform “Flawless (Remix)” [VIDEO]

Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj create mass hysteria by their lonesome, so one can only imagine the energy in the room when the two perform the “Flawless (Remix)” live at the Paris show on the singer’s “On The Run” tour.

The crowd went absolutely ballistic to the galactic sounds of the Hit-Boy-produced beat. But Queen Bey had a surprise in tow, as the remix began to play. After performing her verse, Beyoncé invited Minaj on stage to kick her bars.

Press play to see the footage below.

Photo: YouTube